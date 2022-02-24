Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.57

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $386.08 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $291.60 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,794. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

