Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE HOG opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

