Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 59.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.
NYSE HOG opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.
About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
