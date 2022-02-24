StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in StepStone Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.