Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 179.38% and a negative net margin of 833.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Shares of NOVN opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Novan has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novan by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

