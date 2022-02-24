Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of RGR opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $92.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
