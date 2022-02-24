Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Price Target at GBX 1,421.25

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.25 ($19.33).

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.37) to GBX 1,260 ($17.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.31) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.22) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.31) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

LON VTY opened at GBX 951.40 ($12.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,148.90.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.