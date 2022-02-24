Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Price Target at GBX 1,421.25

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.25 ($19.33).

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.37) to GBX 1,260 ($17.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.31) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.22) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.31) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON VTY opened at GBX 951.40 ($12.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,148.90.

About Vistry Group (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.