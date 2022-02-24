Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives $21.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EVLO opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $160.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67,771 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

