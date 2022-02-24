Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,033 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently -1,459.71%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.