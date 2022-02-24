Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 107,811 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $156.99. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

