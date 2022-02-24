Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,783 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,219,000 after purchasing an additional 161,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

NYSE:MSM opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.