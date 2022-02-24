Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Shares of WWW opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

