Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 1,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

