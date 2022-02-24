Analysts Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 252.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

