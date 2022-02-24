Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

PPL stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

