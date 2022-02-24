Matterport (MTTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) recently:

2/18/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00.

2/17/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $10.00.

2/9/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Matterport is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Matterport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Matterport stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Matterport Inc has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

