Matterport (MTTR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) recently:
- 2/18/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00.
- 2/17/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $10.00.
- 2/9/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2022 – Matterport is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – Matterport had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Matterport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “
Matterport stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Matterport Inc has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
