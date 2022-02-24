Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,564,000.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

