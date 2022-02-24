Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.86. 216,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,001,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

