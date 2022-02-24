Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend by 208.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $40.95 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,722,000 after buying an additional 136,903 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 531,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after buying an additional 39,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

