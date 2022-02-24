First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Shares of FBPI stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.96.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile (Get Rating)
