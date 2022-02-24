First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FBPI stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services.

