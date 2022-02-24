Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $893.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.