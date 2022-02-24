Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OLED has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $132.88 and a 52-week high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after buying an additional 633,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,453,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,895,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 593.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

