Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLED. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $132.88 and a 1 year high of $246.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.31.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

