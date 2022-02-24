Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and approximately $359.69 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00187751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021635 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00350868 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00059019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,057,890,995 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,667,727 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

