FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Reduced by Cormark (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $11.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.38.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

BMO opened at $113.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $120.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after buying an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $215,953,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

