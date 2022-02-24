Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

NYSE:BCO opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Brink’s has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Brink's alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brink’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.