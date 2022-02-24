Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 3,682 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $52.73 on Thursday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

