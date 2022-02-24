Colony Group LLC Sells 131 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $146.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $148.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.