3,302 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $289.92 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.12 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

