4,521 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $20,207,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 221,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $161.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.39. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.