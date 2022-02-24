Colony Group LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,090,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $191.09 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $106.80 and a one year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.