2,585 Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $5,253,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,856,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 92,989 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $52,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

