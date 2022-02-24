Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 478,549 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

