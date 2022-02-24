Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 56.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after acquiring an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of SKY opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

