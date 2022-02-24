FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth $27,543,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $9,879,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 499.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Transocean by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.