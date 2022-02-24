SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $728,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $209,334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 810,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

PSX opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

