SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $201.41 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.