Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOUG opened at 6.75 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman has a one year low of 6.65 and a one year high of 12.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

