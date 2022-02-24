mStable USD (MUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $628,320.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.25 million and approximately $628,320.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35,236.50 or 0.99819369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00309615 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

