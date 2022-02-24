Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $180.81 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

