Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,757 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

