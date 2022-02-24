Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $7.70

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.59.

NYSE NEX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

