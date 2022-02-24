Head to Head Comparison: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) vs. Star Group (NYSE:SGU)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Star Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of -1.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Star Group and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 5.85% 29.39% 9.77% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Group and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.26 $87.74 million $1.57 6.46 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Group and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22

EVgo has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 73.23%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Star Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Group beats EVgo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

