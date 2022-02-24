Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Medtronic plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.03 on Thursday. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 71,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

