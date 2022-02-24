Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.830-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $444 million-$446 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.28 million.Appian also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.120 EPS.

APPN opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.10. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $189.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 153,250 shares of company stock worth $8,680,600 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Appian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

