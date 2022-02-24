Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,133 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXPI opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

