1,133 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,133 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.61 and a 200-day moving average of $210.86. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

