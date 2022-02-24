Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

CR opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $82.89 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.07.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

