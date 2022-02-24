Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,694,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 145,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.49. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

