Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 60.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 688,374 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,117,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 252,454 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:EAF opened at $9.57 on Thursday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 266.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.