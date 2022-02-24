Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $1.13

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $208.84 million and $50.20 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007016 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

